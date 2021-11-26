Russian military monitors U.S. destroyer in Black Sea

The Russian military has begun to monitor the U.S. missile destroyer The USS Arleigh Burke in the Black Sea, the National Defense Command Center told the media on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces have begun to monitor the guided missile destroyer The USS Arleigh Burke, which entered the Black Sea on November 25, 2021," the news release reads.

The United States’ 6th Fleet said the USS Arleigh Burke had entered the Black Sea on Thursday on a routine patrol and would be cooperating with NATO’s allies and partners in the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry says U.S. naval ships are becoming a destabilizing factor in the region, one of their tasks being the assertion of military presence in Ukraine.