Turkish National Security Council﻿﻿﻿﻿ urges Armenia take the chance

Turkey's National Security Council held a meeting in the capital Ankara on Thursday chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The council statement touched on recent developments in the South Caucasus region, the scene of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in which Azerbaijan liberated a group of lands from Armenian occupation just over a year ago.

"It is important for Armenia to consider the hand of peace extended to it as an opportunity, to cooperate, and to fully comply with the cease-fire" that ended the conflict last November, the council said.

The council noted that unilateral actions should be avoided in Libya to ensure the December 24 elections there take place in a lawful and peaceful atmosphere, Anadolu Agency reported.