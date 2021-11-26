Erdogan vows resolute struggle to end violence against women

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed a resolute struggle Thursday to end violence against women.

Violence against women is a global human rights problem, Erdogan said on Twitter for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

He stressed his government will continue to fight abuse, harassment, discrimination, and violence against women.

“We will continue to take all necessary legal and administrative measures depending on the changing conditions and emerging needs. We have stood by women in their struggle for rights in every field, and we will continue to do so in the future,” the president added.

Reiterating that his government always stood for women, Erdogan vowed to eliminate violence against women by strengthening moral and human values.

“Hopefully, we will completely eliminate violence against women by strengthening our humanitarian and moral values,” he said, underlining that Turkey is determined in this regard.