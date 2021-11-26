Georgia reports 4,534 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,534 new cases of coronavirus, 3,742 recoveries and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours.

47,111 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

51,756 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 30,538 of the 51,756 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 21,218 were PCR tests.

The country has had 831,248 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.06 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 772,301 of the 831,248 patients have recovered, while 11,810 have died from the virus.

6,574 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,660 of the 6,574 patients are in critical condition. 379 of the 1,660 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

39,371 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 42,741 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

2,122,856 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 986,877 have been completely vaccinated.