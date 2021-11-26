Baby born during Aeroflot flight to Uzbekistan

An Aeroflot flight headed from the Russian city of St. Petersburg to Uzbekistan’s Namangan made a landing in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, because of a baby born onboard, a regional emergency source said.

"The aircraft captain reported a woman in labor onboard the flight and a decision was made that the plane would head to Nizhny Novgorod. A baby was born with flight attendants assisting the delivery. The landing went well," the source said.

The baby is in satisfactory condition, a spokesperson for the regional government said.

A spokesperson for Nizhny Novgorod’s Chkalov International Airport, in turn, told the news agency that after the aircraft captain had requested to land, airport officials called an ambulance. "As soon as the plane landed, the mother and the newborn were taken to a city hospital," the spokesperson said, adding that the flight had proceeded on to its destination.