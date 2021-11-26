British physician shares simple activity reducing blood sugar

British physician Michael Mosley recommended a trick for lowering both blood pressure and blood sugar levels, including singing.

"I enjoy belting out songs while I am driving or in the shower — and fortunately, research shows that singing is a good way to reduce the stress hormone, cortisol. Which in turn should reduce your blood pressure and blood sugar levels," Express cited him as saying.

The doctor explained that cortisol boosts your blood sugar levels by converting protein into glucose. With singing you might be able to see instant results, the doctor explained.