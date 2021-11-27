33,946 new COVID-19 cases registered in Russia

According to the Emergency Response Centre on preventing the import and spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia, 33,900 COVID-19 patients were registered in the country.

“Over the past 24 hours, 33,946 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered in 85 regions, including 2,269 (6.7%) asymptomatic cases,” the headquarters informs.

Most of all new cases of infection were detected in Moscow - 3,430, in St. Petersburg - 1,879, in the Moscow region - 1,867. In the Krasnodar Territory there are 705 new cases, in Crimea - 574, in the Stavropol Territory - 528, in Dagestan - 194, in Kabardino -Balkaria - 113, in Chechnya - 98, in Adygea - 95, in North Ossetia - 92, in Ingushetia - 84, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 82.