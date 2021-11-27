2022 declared Year of Ecology in Sochi

The Sochi authorities declared the next year the Year of Ecology.

“We have announced the next year in Sochi as the Year of Ecology, electric and gas buses to appear on the streets of the resort,” the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky wrote in Telegram.

He noted that the new eco-friendly transport will be convenient for mothers with strollers and people with limited mobility, in addition, it will be comfortable in any weather.