Russian cadets to be vaccinated with Sputnik M

The Military Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has requested Sputnik M vaccine for vaccination of cadets, the director of N.F. Gamaleya National Center, Alexander Gunzburg, informed.

“It is no secret that when children's vaccine was registered, the military medical department was the first to apply to our institute with a request to provide for those military personnel, minors, for whom our army is responsible, in the cadet corps, in the Nakhimov corps, in the Suvorov schools, in order to provide the necessary amount of vaccine for children to vaccinate them in the first place. A very correct and responsible approach,” the scientist said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel.