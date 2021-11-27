Main » News

Air Astana announces sale off

Air carrier Air Astana is selling tickets for flights in the first half of 2022.

The sale includes discounts of up to 60% on flights to popular foreign destinations.

"Buy air tickets until December 5 and travel from January 10 to May 31," the Kazakh airline informs.

Both economy and business class tickets may be purchased at a discount. There are favourable offers for tickets from Kazakhstan to the following cities: Moscow, Antalya, Baku, London, Istanbul, St. Petersburg, Tashkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Kyiv, Dubai, Maldives, New Delhi, Seoul, Tbilisi, Samarkand, Frankfurt.

