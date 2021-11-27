The dangers of hypoxia and the ways to prevent it are explained by the scientific director of the Immunorehabilitation and Preventive Medicine Grand Clinic, Olga Shuppo, Doctor Piter writes.

She paid great attention to oxygenation (the degree of oxygen saturation of the blood) during a pandemic, however, oxygen starvation can be caused not only by coronavirus or pneumonia.

Oxygen is important for the whole body, it participates in metabolism, is necessary for the formation of energy and the normal functioning of cells. Lack of oxygen leads to intoxication, vasospasm, high blood pressure, and an increased risk of cancer.

Oxygen starvation can be tackled with the help of physical activity, especially in the fresh air, breathing exercises and proper diet. Oxygenation depends on the number of red blood cells, which are destructively affected by excess carbohydrates in the diet.