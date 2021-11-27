More export flights organised from Minsk to Iraq

Iraqi Airways has doubled the number of export flights for Iraqi migrants in Belarus.

"Two more outbound flights to Iraq will be operated on November 28 and 29 by Iraqi Airways. On November 28, the plane will arrive at Minsk National Airport at 21:45 and fly to Erbil at 22:45," the airport informs.

The 2nd plane will take out the migrants on November 29.

In total, over a 1,000 people have already been evacuated from Minsk to Iraq.