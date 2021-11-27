Sputnik V nasal vaccine clinical trials begin

Director of the N.F. Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gunzburg announced the beginning of clinical trials of a nasal vaccine against coronavirus.

Gunzburg recalled that a few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin was revaccinated and tested a nasal vaccine. "Vladimir Vladimirovich became the very first test subject in the course of research, which is now really starting at the Gamaleya Center,” the scientist said on Saturday in an interview to the Vesti program host on the Russia 1 TV channel.