Ilham Aliyev holds talks with Lukashenko

The presidents of Belarus and Azerbaijan, Alexander Lukashenko and Ilham Aliyev, held a telephone conversation, during which the Azerbaijani leader spoke about the results of the Sochi meeting with the leaders of Russia and Armenia.

"Ilham Aliyev informed Alexander Lukashenko about the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, held yesterday,” BelTA news agency reports.

In addition, the presidents discussed bilateral relations and ties between Azerbaijan and the CSTO.