North Ossetia universities to return to full-time education on December 1

Amid an improvement in the epidemiological situation, Rospotrebnadzor of North Ossetia recommends resuming full-time education starting from December 1.

"We propose not to extend distance learning for universities from December 1. Also, from December 1, allow the operation of banquet halls, provided that no more than 100 people gathering at the same time," head of the regional Rospotrebnadzor Alan Tibilov said.

He noted that QR codes will be required in banquet halls and restaurants, and it is also necessary to comply with sanitary standards.