Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals of Baku World Cup

Gymnast Seljan Magsudova reached the finals of the 28th FIG Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku.

The Azerbaijani athlete showed excellent results in the individual trampoline jumping program for women in the 17-21 age group. She scored 97.460 points and became the 2nd. She was outperformed only by Russian Alexandra Bonartseva, who scored 99.035 points. Gymnasts from Japan, Germany, Spain and Denmark also got to the finals.

