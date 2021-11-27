Abashidze expresses condolences on tragedy in Belovo
Zurab Abashidze, Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia for relations with Russia, expressed condolences over the tragedy in the Kemerovo region, as a result of which 51 person died.
"I express my deep condolences over the tragedy in the Kemerovo region in Russia, which claimed the lives of many people. I express my sincere support to the victims’ families and beloved ones,” Sputnik Georgia quotes the diplomat as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
