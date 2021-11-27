Gunzburg calls anti-vaxxers parents criminals

Head of the N.F. Gamaleya Research Center Alexander Gunzburg said that with the delta variant spread children are getting sick with COVID-19 more often.

It is reported that this week the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation registered a vaccine for adolescents. The vaccine will be introduced in a few weeks.

"The delta strain no longer distinguishes between adults and children and affects everyone to the same extent," the expert said on the Russia 1 TV channel.