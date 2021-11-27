Mine collapses in Georgia

Two people are under the rubble as a result of the rubble collapse at a coal mine in the Georgian city of Tkibuli, the Emergency Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia informs.

According to preliminary information, the collapse occurred during the work to strengthen the quarry. ”There were presumably two people in the mine," TASS reports.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene found one person. He is alive and conscious, now he is being rescued from under the rubble. Rescuers are also looking for a second miner.