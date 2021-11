Russian athlete Mary Golota won gold at the 28th FIG Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku in the individual trampoline jumping program for women in the 17-21 age group. She scored 53.925 points.

Russian Alexandra Bonartseva won silver (53.245 points), Japanese Yuka Misawa won bronze (53.235 points). Azerbaijani Seljan Magsudova became the 4th (51.525 points).