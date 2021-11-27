Water wars in Iran: 70 people arrested

At least 67 people were detained during protests against water shortages in Iran's Isfahan, the Commander of the Special Units of Iran’s Police, Hassan Karami informed.

According to him, the total number of protesters ranged from 2,000 to 3,000 people. They shouted slogans, threw stones and threatened with knives. They also set fire to the farmers' tents.

It is clarified that the organizers of the protests were local farmers facing problems due to water shortages, some of them set up a small tent camp within the city.