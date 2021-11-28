Role of Russia in continuing contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia noted by UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the holding of the trilateral summit of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. The statement was made by the deputy official representative of Guterres Farhan Haq.

"He notes with satisfaction the role of the Russian Federation in facilitating the continuation of contacts and dialogue," Haq said.

He further noted that the UN is ready to help resolve issues between Baku and Yerevan, including through the humanitarian assistance.