Winners of the World Double Mini Trampoline Championship for Men in Baku announced

Russian Lev Busarev (Russia, 70.400 points) won gold in the double mini-trampoline jumping program in the 13-14 age group at the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku.

Silver won by Americans Kai Lawson (USA, 69.200 points) and Micah Miner (USA, 68.900 points).

28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling will continue in Baku until November 28.