Makhachev's next UFC rival announced

Russian fighter Islam Makhachev will face an opponent from the United States, Beneil Dariush, at the UFC Fight Night tournament on February 27.

According to journalist Brett Okamoto, the fight between Makhachev and Dariush will be the main event of the tournament and will consist of five rounds.

Earlier it was reported that Makhachev won a painful hold over a New Zealand fighter Dan Hooker at the UFC 267 tournament held in Abu Dhabi in October.