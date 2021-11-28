Kamila Valieva set records in free skate and in combined total score

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva set world records in a free skate and in the sum of the two programs at the Grand Prix stage in Sochi.

Her result was 185.28 points, and in total - 272.71. These points are new world records.

In second place is Elizaveta Tuktamysheva with a score of 149.13 points, and in total - 229.23 points.

Bronze went to Maya Khromykh, who got 154.97 points for the free skate program, with a total score - 219.69 points.