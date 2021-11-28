NATO head appeals to the Kremlin

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Russian authorities to reduce tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border and move on to dialogue.

According to him, Russia is increasing the number of troops on the border with Ukraine for the second time in a year. "Ground forces, tanks, artillery and drones are being gathered in the border areas," the head of the Alliance said, stressing that Russia's actions threaten the security of Europe.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO "will support Ukraine politically and practically so that the country can defend itself from aggression." At the same time, NATO will not participate in the military conflict in Ukraine, since the country is not a member of the alliance, the German newspaper Welt notes.