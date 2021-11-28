Antonov: a group of 27 Russian diplomats to leave the United States on January 30

Twenty-seven Russian diplomats will leave the United States, Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Our diplomats are banished. On January 30, 27 people with families will leave us, and on June 30 a similar number will leave from here," he said, speaking on YouTube channel "Soloviev Live".

Antonov noted that accreditation is being taken away from the spouses of diplomats, and children are not given visas.

According to the Russian ambassador, this is a policy aimed at separating families. "There is no increase in the number of contacts in quality indicators. In reality, we are still perceived as opponents. The atmosphere is poisoned by Russophobia," he stressed, noting that the United States is discussing with the Russian side only questions of interest to the US.