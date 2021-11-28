People's Artist of Russia Alexander Gradsky passed away

Russian singer and composer Alexander Gradsky died at the age of 73. This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper.

Earlier, on November 27, the People's Artist of Russia was urgently hospitalized with suspected stroke. According to the Izvestia newspaper, the musician died at 02:10.

Alexander Gradsky's health deteriorated significantly after the coronavirus that he had in September. On Friday, November 26, the musician felt bad - he lost consciousness and could not recover for a while. Doctors urgently took Gradsky to the hospital with suspected stroke and fought for the artist's life for 12 hours, but they could not save him. It is reported that recently Alexander Gradsky complained of pain in his legs and practically did not get up.

The singer and composer was born on November 3, 1949 in the Chelyabinsk region. In 1974 he graduated from the Gnesin Institute of Music and Pedagogy (now the Russian Academy of Music), later studied composition at the Moscow Conservatory.

In 1997, Alexander Gradsky was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Russia, in 1998 he became a laureate of the State Prize of Russia, and in 1999 he was awarded the title of People's Artist of Russia.