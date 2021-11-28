Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Sapardurdy Toiliev met him at the international airport.

According to Sputnik Azerbaijan, a guard of honor was lined up at the Ashgabat international airport in honor of the head of state.

Then Ilham Aliyev met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.