Germany asks U.S. not to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Axios

The German government calls on the U.S. Congress not to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as this step would weaken U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," Axios, a news portal, reported on Sunday, citing a classified document the German embassy in the U.S. referred to U.S. lawmakers.

According to the document, Berlin is "fully determined to successfully implement" the July 21 bilateral agreements "to strengthen both Ukraine’s as well as European energy security and deter Russia from misusing the pipeline for aggressive political ends."

"U.S. Sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2 would undermine the commitment given to Germany in the Joint Statement, weaken the credibility of the U.S. government, and endanger the achievements of the Joint Statement, including the provisions supporting Ukraine," the German side reportedly said. "They would ultimately damage transatlantic unity.".