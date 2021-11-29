Main » News

Israel closes borders due to spread of Omicron variant

Israel has banned foreign citizens from entering the country for two weeks, introducing mandatory isolation for returning Israelis amid the growing spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Health Ministry’s press service stated on Monday.

"The changes in the procedures for entering Israel, including the ban on entry for foreigners and the introduction of mandatory isolation for returning Israelis, have been applied from 00:00 Israeli Time (01:00 Moscow Time)," the press service noted.

