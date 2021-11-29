Georgia reports 1,954 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus, 4,477 recoveries and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours.

44,606 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 20,068 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 12,613 of the 20,068 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,455 were PCR tests.

The country has had 840,593 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. Nine per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 783,987 of the 840,593 patients have recovered, while 11,974 have died from the virus.

6,566 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,728 of the 6,566 patients are in critical condition. 377 of the 1,728 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

36,880 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 41,660 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

2,155,561 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 995,303 have been completely vaccinated.