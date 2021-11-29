Ilham Aliyev: Russia plays very important role in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Russia plays a very important role in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview for “The Kremlin. Putin. Moscow” program, aired on Russia's Rossiya-1 TV channel on November 28.

"Russia plays a very important role in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is evidenced by the Joint Statement adopted at the end of the meeting on the steps taken to open transport networks and prepare the delimitation commission for work. Azerbaijan has repeatedly raised all these issues and Russia has always supported them," the Azewrbaijani leader said.