Gas explosion injures 18 in Uzbekistan

A gas explosion and fire injured 18 men in a workers’ dormitory in Sergeli district of the Uzbek capital, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said on Monday.

A gas explosion occurred early in the morning and caused a fire in a dormitory where 43 workers were housed, it said.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, and all the injured were hospitalized with various degrees of burns, said the ministry, noting that no casualties were reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by the accumulation of gas in a room due to a gas pipe leak, Xinhua reported.