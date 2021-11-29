Russia detects 33,860 daily COVID-19 case

Russia has registered 33,860 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,604,233 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.35%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,236 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 2,181 new infections in St. Petersburg and 941 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 751 new cases were discovered in the Voronezh Region and 717 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,034,458 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,209, compared to 1,224 the day before. In all, 273,964 patients died of the infection.

In absolute terms, this is the lowest increase since November 8, when the country recorded 1,190 deaths.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.85%.

Over the past 24 hours, 93 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 66 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 58 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 41 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 40 fatalities - in the Rostov Region and 39 fatalities were recorded in the Stavropol Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 27,700. In all, 8,295,811 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 86.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,703 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,623 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,474 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 946 patients - in the Samara Region, 926 patients - in St. Petersburg, and 865 patients were discharged in the Krasnodar Region.