Armenia to restrict entry of citizens from several African countries due to omicron variant

As the new omicron coronavirus variant keeps spreading around the world, Armenia’s health authorities are likely to impose tighter restrictions on citizens from several African countries entering the country, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said at a press conference on Monday.

According to the Minister, taking into consideration notifications from the WHO, temporary restrictions on entry of citizens from several African countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Tanzania are to be introduced in Armenia today.

"Today there will be a meeting of the inter-agency commission to look into the proposals of the Ministry of Health and by the end of the day the list of new restrictions will be specified," ARKA cited Avanesyan as saying.