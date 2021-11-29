Erdogan: Turkey could mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Turkey could mediate between Ukraine and Russia amid increasing tensions in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"It is our hope that this region does not become a region dominated by war. Let this region walk into the future as a region dominated by peace," he added on his return from Turkmenistan.

"It is our desire that the attitude in this matter develops in a positive direction. There could be a mediation about this, we will discuss this issue with them, we would like to have a share in the solution of this by developing these talks both with Ukraine and with Mr. Putin," Daily Sabah cited Erdogan as saying.