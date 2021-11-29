Chinese MFA: China and Russia maintain close ties amid pandemic

China and Russia have worked jointly this year to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic and achieved a stable development of bilateral relations in all areas, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

‘’China and the Russian Federation maintain close contacts, take intense effort to overcome the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and promote pragmatic cooperation in all areas, generally ensuring its stable development," he said at a news conference, answering a question about the upcoming meeting of the countries’ prime ministers that will take place by a video link.

The Chinese diplomat said that the PRC and Russia, even during the pandemic, are successfully increasing bilateral trade and jointly implementing large projects.

"We continue to actively communicate both online and in person,’’ he said. ‘’Tomorrow, the prime ministers of China and the Russian Federation will sum up the results of bilateral pragmatic cooperation in all areas and discuss the results achieved over the past year.’’

"They will outline new steps to advance cooperation at the next phase," TASS cited him as saying.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that on November 30, the 26th regular meeting of heads of the cabinet will take place by video link. According to a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the consultations between China’s Li Keqiang and Russia’s Mikhail Mishustin are aimed at stabilizing global supply chains and restoring the world economy.