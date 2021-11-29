Fifteen arrested at opposition rally during Saakashvili trial

Fifteen opposition activists, including opposition leader Gigi Ugulava, were arrested at a rally near Tbilisi City Court for disobeying police orders earlier today during a trial concerning former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili was allowed to attend the hearing in person, which concerns illegal dispersal of an opposition rally back in 2007, for the first time since his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

Before the hearing took place, Saakashvili said that he distrusts the Georgian court, noting that he ‘would have used the opportunity’ to address the public. He also called on supporters to hold a rally at the court.

A number of opposition supporters gathered at the court earlier today. Several of them allegedly threw bottles at police and attempted to enter the court’s yard. Police allegedly used pepper spray against several demonstrators, Agenda.ge reported.