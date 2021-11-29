Two reported dead due to hurricane in Istanbul
The hurricane previously caused flight cancellations in the Turkish city, while the authorities have also closed ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait.
A roof collapsed in Istanbul on Monday, killing at least two people, according to the NTV broadcaster.
Several videos have been posted online purportedly showing a clock tower in Catalca shaking and then collapsing due to the strong winds. Other clip depict the hurricane ravaging houses and causing massive damage across the city, Sputnik reported.
