Civilian injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

Forty-one-year-old Azerbaijani civilian Natig Mammadov lost his right leg in a mine explosion during repair and construction work in Mehtili village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district liberated from the Armenian occupation, according to the Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office on November 29.

The representatives of the corresponding structures examined the scene of the incident, the forensic expertise was arranged and other procedural actions were carried out.

The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.