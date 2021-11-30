Gamaleya Center submits documents for research into coronavirus vaccine for children
The Gamaleya Center has filed with the Russian Ministry of Health the documents for conducting clinical research into a coronavirus vaccine for children aged 6 to 11, the center’s director, Alexander Gintsburg, told journalists on Monday.
"This morning we submitted the documents for the children aged 6-11," Gintsburg said.
Earlier, the Russian Health Ministry has registered the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12-17.
Vestnik Kavkaza
