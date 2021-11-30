Main » News

Gamaleya Center submits documents for research into coronavirus vaccine for children

Gamaleya Center submits documents for research into coronavirus vaccine for children

The Gamaleya Center has filed with the Russian Ministry of Health the documents for conducting clinical research into a coronavirus vaccine for children aged 6 to 11, the center’s director, Alexander Gintsburg, told journalists on Monday.

"This morning we submitted the documents for the children aged 6-11," Gintsburg said.

Earlier, the Russian Health Ministry has registered the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12-17.

630 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

on YouTube

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars