Russia's envoy to Iran nuclear talks: first meeting "started quite successfully"

Russia’s envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said the first initial meetings over in Vienna were over and had started “quite successfully”.

“The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants agreed on further immediate steps during the seventh round of negotiations which started quite successfully,” Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.

The Joint Commission of Iran and the five international mediators gathered for the seventh round of talks to discuss ways of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program in Vienna on November 29 after they were suspended this June due to Iranian elections. The sides discuss prospects for the United States’ possible return to the deal, steps needed to ensure full compliance with the deal’s terms by Iran, and issues of lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions.