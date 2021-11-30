Putin and Lukashenko discuss situation at Belarusian-Polish border

The current situation at the Belarusian-Polish border was the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation," he said. "The presidents discussed the current situation at the Belarusian-Polish border."

"Apart from that, the leaders discussed a schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels," Peskov added.