Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d'Or

Argentina's Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or title on Monday, while Alexia Putellas won her first Ballon d'Or Féminin title.

It is a record-extending win for Messi, who now has two more titles than his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2019, CNN reported.

Messi beat out competition from Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who netted 53 times this calendar year, more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

The Polish striker was widely expected to win last year's award before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

During his winning speech, Messi said he thought Lewandowski would've won the award last year.