Russia to deliver another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan on Dec 1
Russia will deliver another humanitarian aid shipment to Afghanistan on December 1, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Kabul said on Tuesday.
"We confirm [that humanitarian aid will arrive on] December 1," TASS cited the spokesperson as saying.
On November 18, three Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered over 36 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to the Afghan capital of Kabul.
