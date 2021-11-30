Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan, 14 people killed (VIDEO)

A military helicopter has crashed in Azerbaijan, according to a joint report by the State Border Service (SBS) and the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the information, a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4).

It is reported that there are 14 dead among the crew members of the helicopter.

The leadership of the State Border Service and the Prosecutor General's Office are at the scene.

A joint investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

The State Border Service has published the names of the military who died and were injured in the crash of a military helicopter at the Garaheybat training ground in the Khizi district.

The names of the victims: Colonel Fizuli Ali Javadov, Lieutenant Colonel Emil Nazirov, Major Elmir Hasanov, Major Emil Shahid, Major Elbrus Akhmadov, Major Emil Akhmadkhanov, Major Emil Aliyev, Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov, Captain Javid Bayramli, Captain Hayyam Aliyev, Captain Teymur Garaisayev, Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov, Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev, worker Elchin Nabiyev.

In addition, it is reported as a result of the accident, two soldiers on board survived - Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov.

Note that on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in Khizi district.

According to the information, an inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of the leadership of the General Prosecutor's Office.

On the fact, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight or preparation for a flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan took the criminal investigation under special control.

Prosecutors who are currently at the scene are carrying out intensive investigative actions.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.