Georgia reports 5,050 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,050 new cases of coronavirus, 4,214 recoveries and 80 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the country stands at 8.96% as of November 30 in the last 14 days. Overall 45,362 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

Overall, 53,854 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 37,153 of the 53,854 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,701 were PCR tests.

The country has had 845,643 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

A total of 788,201 of the 845,643 patients have recovered, while 12,054 have died from the virus.

A total of 6,554 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,674 of the 6,554 patients are in critical condition. 361 of the 1,674 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

37,673 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 40,494 individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

Overall, 1,156,998 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, while 998,613 people have been fully vaccinated.