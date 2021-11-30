Ulyanov: U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for return to nuclear deal

The U.S. has reaffirmed its readiness to lift the sanctions on Iran in exchange for its return to the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stated on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

"The U.S. confirms its readiness to lift all sanctions inconsistent with the JCPOA in exchange for return of Iran to full compliance with JCPOA. But in multilateral diplomacy the devil is in the details. The concrete list of sanctions to be lifted is subject to negotiations," the Russian envoy noted.

The seventh round of talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal kicked off on November 29 in Vienna. They were suspended in June due to the elections in Iran. According to Ulyanov, the meeting between the Joint Commission of Iran and the five world powers (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) started off well and the sides agreed on further steps.