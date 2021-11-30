Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers begins in Riga

On Tuesday, November 30, a meeting of NATO foreign ministers will begin in Riga. Representatives of Georgia and Ukraine will also participate in the two-day conference of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the heads of Foreign Affairs of the alliance countries would discuss the situation in the region with Georgian and Ukrainian ministers.

The day before, the US State Department made a statement emphasizing that the US continues to support the decision taken at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008, according to which Georgia and Ukraine will become NATO members.